Woman dies after crashing into guardrail, rolling vehicle
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 21-year-old woman died in a car crash on Tuesday evening when she hit a guardrail and rolled over on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills.
Arden Hills fatal crash
What happened:
Officials say a woman driving a Subaru was driving westbound on I-694 at Highway 10 at around 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The driver crossed from the right lane to the left shoulder and hit a guardrail. Her vehicle then rolled over, hitting a Honda. The vehicle came to a rest on its right side.
The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park, was killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the Minnesota State Patrol's report says.
The two passengers in the Subaru, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured.