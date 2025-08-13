Woman dies after crashing into guardrail, rolling vehicle

The Brief A car driving westbound on 694 at Highway 10 hit a guardrail and rolled over, hitting another car. The 21-year-old driver was killed, the two passengers were injured. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.



A 21-year-old woman died in a car crash on Tuesday evening when she hit a guardrail and rolled over on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills.

Arden Hills fatal crash

What happened:

Officials say a woman driving a Subaru was driving westbound on I-694 at Highway 10 at around 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The driver crossed from the right lane to the left shoulder and hit a guardrail. Her vehicle then rolled over, hitting a Honda. The vehicle came to a rest on its right side.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park, was killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the Minnesota State Patrol's report says.

The two passengers in the Subaru, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured.