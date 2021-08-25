68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

article

The Minnesota State Fair has its new Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Anna Euerle, 19, of Litchfield was crowned the 68th Princess Kay, the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota's dairy farmers. She was one of 10 finalists vying for the crown.

Judges select the fair's Princess Kay based on their communication skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy community and its products and their commitment to dairy promotion.

Euerle will have the honor of getting her likeness carved in butter, which will be on display throughout the fair. She will also spend the next year representing dairy farmers.