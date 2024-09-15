6-year-old girl critically injured after head-on crash in Stacy, man arrested

The Brief A head-on crash in Stacy, Minn. injured five people, including a 6-year-old girl who was airlifted for life-threatening injuries. A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular operation. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.



A 6-year-old girl was critically injured in a head-on crash that sent four other people to the hospital, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

What we know

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the crash on Stacy Trail near Falcon Avenue in Stacy, Minn. was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses who called 911 reported a "head-on" crash and responding authorities found there were five people injured, four of which were in the same vehicle.

The 6-year-old girl was then flown to a trauma center for life-threatening injuries. She was last reported to be in critical condition on Saturday.

Everyone else who was injured in the crash is expected to survive, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

A 39-year-old man, who was also injured, was reportedly arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular operation after the crash, but he has not yet been charged.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released information on which vehicle the arrested man was driving.

The Chisago County Sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.