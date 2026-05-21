Minnesota law enforcement speeding crackdown begins Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Law enforcement across Minnesota is launching a new campaign to slow drivers down and prevent deadly crashes starting in May. Officers will focus on distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding and impaired driving through Labor Day. Last summer, 111 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with speeding a factor in 31 of those deaths.



As Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer travel, law enforcement is stepping up efforts to keep Minnesota roads safer.

Minnesota speeding enforcement

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota rolled out a summer-long campaign starting in May, focusing on slowing drivers down in an effort to reduce deadly crashes.

Multiple agencies plan to work in partnership to be on the lookout for speeding, distracted driving, seat belt usage and impaired driving through Labor Day.

Big picture view:

Officials say the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the busiest travel period of the year, raising the risk of crashes for everyone on the road.

Experts say that speeding even a few miles per hour over the limit increases the risk of a crash and can make outcomes much worse.

Fines for speeding typically start at $100 or more for driving 10 mph over the limit, double for 20 mph over and can lead to a six-month license suspension for drivers caught going 100 mph or more.

Minnesota speeding and crash stats

By the numbers:

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), in 2025, there were 388 speed-related serious injuries and 102 speed-related fatalities in Minnesota. Of the deaths, about 65% involved at least one driver going just 10 mph or more over the speed limit.

From 2020 to 2025, Minnesota saw 941,517 speed-related citations, 2,492 speed-related serious injuries and 778 speed-related fatalities, officials say.

Last year, between Memorial and Labor days, 111 people died on Minnesota roads. Of those, 31 involved speeding, 37 involved alcohol, 16 victims weren’t wearing seat belts and five crashes involved a distracted driver.