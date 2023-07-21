5-year-old boy drowns in Eagan pool: Police

Eagan police said a 5-year-old boy drowned in a pool Thursday afternoon.

The Eagan Police Department said they received a report of a child running between homes on the 1600 block of Donegal Court. While checking the area, officers located the child’s mother who said her 5-year-old was missing from a nearby neighborhood.

Officers searched the 3900 block of Donegal Way and located the 5-year-old unresponsive in a pool. Law enforcement pulled the boy out of the water and provided lifesaving measures. He was transported to the St. Paul Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.