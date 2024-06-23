5 tornadoes reported in southern WI during storms

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Damage in William's Bay, Wis. From: FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

The National Weather Service reports that five tornadoes had touched down in southeast Wisconsin during Saturday's storms.

The reports include:

EF-2 tornado that touched down near Footville, Wis. with wind speeds up to 115mph

EF-1 tornado that touched down near Fontana-on-Geneva, Wis.

EF-1 tornado in Watertown, Wis.

EF-1 tornado near Marshall, Wis.

EF-1 tornado near Delavan, Wis.

Most of the tornadoes were reported during the 7 o'clock hour on Saturday.

The storms caused widespread damage across the southern part of the state. In Janesville, officials say multiple buildings were damaged by a possible tornado. In William's Bay, a village in Walworth County about five north of the Illinois border, a powerful storm left behind significant damage and power outages. The storm's fierce winds snapped trees and tore off parts of homes. At a local baseball park, the homerun fence was destroyed. Large trees were uprooted during the strong winds, with some of the trees landing on homes.

In Argyle, a small village about 35 miles southwest of Madison, a church was destroyed during the storms.

Cleanup from the severe weather is ongoing.