5 teens hospitalized after rollover crash near Hutchinson, Minnesota

Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash near Hutchinson, Minnesota Tuesday morning.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford F-250 pickup truck rolled over near the intersection of 180th Street and Walden Avenue west of Hutchinson around 6:23 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the pickup truck with four passengers ranging from the ages of 16-17 years old. All five teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital and two were later flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.

The current conditions of the victims are unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.