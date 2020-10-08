5 injured, 2 critically, in shootings, stabbing in Minneapolis

Five people were injured, two of whom are in critical condition, in separate shootings and a stabbing in Minneapolis Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

All five incidents are currently under investigation. No arrests have been made.

MAN SHOT AFTER ARGUMENT INSIDE BUSINESS

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first shooting occurred on 3800 block of Fremont Avenue North around 8:50 p.m. Officers met the victim, a man in his 30s, at Hennepin County Medical Center. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with people inside a business and when he walked outside, he was shot. The suspects fled the scene.

TEENAGER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING

A second shooting took place less than an hour later.

Around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on the block of 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue South. When they arrived they found a man in his late teens with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to HCMC in critical condition.

WOMAN SHOT IN FOLWELL NEIGHBORHOOD

Around 10:15 p.m., police said officers responded to multiple shots fired calls on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. When they arrived, they learned a woman in her 20s had been taken to North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police she was standing in the area when she was shot. She said she had no idea who could have shot her.

MAN INJURED IN STABBING

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of 26th Avenue North. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been stabbed by a known acquaintance. The acquaintance fled before officers arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to North Memorial with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING

At 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of 19th Avenue South, on a report that someone had been shot.

According to police, a man had pounded on the door of a residence on the block asking for help after being shot.

The victim was taken to HCMC with a gunshot wound. He is in critical condition.

Officers located the shooting scene a short distance away from where the victim went for help.