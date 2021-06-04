Police: 'Notable similarities' between 2 St. Cloud homicides, connection unclear

As the department investigates two homicides over the course of two days, St. Cloud police say there are "notable similarities" between the deaths.

This week, police reported finding the bodies of two women in St. Cloud: First, the body of 28-year-old Janesa Lashay Harris was found inside an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North on Wednesday. Police say Harris died of a gunshot wound. Her death was later ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

The following day, the body of another woman, identified Friday as 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange of Litchfield, was found lying on the side of Cooper Avenue South, near a deadend south of 40th Street South. Police said Lange had also been shot and her death has also been ruled a homicide.

The St. Cloud Police Department brought in the Minnesota BCA to assist with the investigation into both crimes. In a statement on Friday, the department said while "there are notable similarities" between the two killings. However, at this time, they say it's unclear if there is a connection between the deaths. Police say they don't believe either shooting was a random incident.

The department says their investigations will "explore those possibilities as both investigations develop."

They are asking anyone with information on the cases to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.