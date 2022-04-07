46 Minnesota schools get grants for locally sourced food

More than 40 Minnesota schools have been awarded grants for healthy, local foods in schools as part of the state's Farm to School programs.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced $741,619 in grants to 46 schools across the state, which will allow them to buy Minnesota-grown and -raised foods for their school meal programs.

The MDA says these grants will leverage an additional $624,619 in purchases of Minnesota-grown foods, totaling an investment of nearly $1.36 million.

"We’ve expanded our investment in new markets that directly benefit both farmers and children through our Farm to School programs," MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey said in a statement. "That means more schools participating for the first time, and longtime participants expanding their offering of healthy, nutritious, local foods for students."

Twenty-six schools received "first bite mini-grants," which are intended for school districts that have "little to no experience with local procurement" via a Farm to School program. Twenty schools received "full tray grants," which are intended for schools that have "some Farm to School procurement experience."

The "first bite" recipients are:

Alden Conger Public School - $3,000

Butterfield-Odin School District - $5,000

Caledonia Area Public Schools - $5,000

Cannon Falls Area Schools - $5,000

Delano Public Schools - $5,000

DeLaSalle High School - $5,000 plus a $4,347 equipment award

First Lutheran School - $5,000

Glacial Hills Elementary - $5,000

Glenville-Emmons Public Schools - $2,500

Hennepin Schools - $5,000 plus an $800 equipment award

Holy Trinity Catholic School - $5,000 plus a $9,926 equipment award

MN State Academies - $5,000 plus a $1,727.50 equipment award

New Millennium Academy - $5,000

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center - $2,500

NRHEG Public Schools - $5,000

Pine City Public Schools - $4,000 plus a $13,048.18 equipment grant

Plymouth Christian Youth Center - $5,000 plus a $1,330 equipment grant

Russell Tyler Ruthron Public Schools - $5,000 plus a $13,188.24 equipment grant

Sacred Heart School - $2,500

St. Bernard's Catholic School - $5,000

St. Croix Prep Academy - $5,000 plus a $1,250 equipment grant

St. Peter's Catholic School - $2,500

The Journey School - $5,000 plus a $10,775.20 equipment grant

Wabasha-Kellogg Public School - $5,000

White Bear Lake Area Schools - $5,000

Windom Area Schools - $5,000

The "full tray" grant recipients are:

