45-year-old Minnesota man dies in house fire

The burned remains of a 45-year-old man were found in a northern Minnesota home following a house fire on Wednesday.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says fire departments from Akeley and Nevis responded to the fire at 7:51 p.m. on April 20, finding the home at 50 Pleasant Ave. in Akeley fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at 9:18 p.m. found the remains of Jason Brose, 45, of Akeley, who died of smoke inhalation.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion from inside the home just prior to the fire starting, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not said how the fire started, and it remains under investigation.