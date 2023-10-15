4 shot near 4th Street parking garage, transit station in Minneapolis

Four people were hurt early Sunday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting near the 4th Street North parking garage and transit station in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say they were called to to the 400 block of North 3rd Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of shots fired.

At the scene they found three victims, two women and a man, who had been hurt. A fourth victim, another man, drove himself to the hospital. All four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say the victims were standing outside a music venue when they were shot by someone in a vehicle. The "Underground Music Venue" is along that stretch of 3rd Avenue.