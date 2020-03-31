4-month-old child is Minnesota's youngest COVID-19 case

Twelve people in Minnesota have now died from the coronavirus virus as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state surpasses 600. Health officials say that number is still an undercount, however, due to lack of testing.

Of all the cases, the youngest case is four months old, while the oldest case is 104 years old. The average age is 46 years old.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health said the 4-month-old child is doing well.

There are currently 56 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 26 of those in the intensive care unit. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 33-95 years old. A total of 112 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization to date.

Two more deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 12. The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-95 years old.