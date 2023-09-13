4 minors arrested in Plymouth after stolen car chase

article

Four minors have been arrested after leading Plymouth police on an early-morning chase on Wednesday, after apparently stealing a vehicle.

Authorities were dispatched around 1 a.m. for the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Brockton Lane and Medina Road.

Officers say the vehicle was being tracked by the car manufacturer and was quickly spotted by police. The driver fled police but officers were able to use stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end.

The vehicle ended up in the median at Highway 55 at Boone Avenue. Four minors in the vehicle ran away but were all ultimately arrested, with help from multiple police agencies.