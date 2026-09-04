Minnesota man pleads guilty to filing false IRS claims, sought $500K in refunds

The Brief A Minnesota man pleaded guilty to filing false income tax returns with the IRS for four years. Philip Nelson Green sought more than $500,000 in refunds he was not entitled to receive for 2021 and 2022. Green faces up to five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28, 2027.



Philip Nelson Green pleaded guilty to filing false income tax returns with the IRS for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

False returns and fraudulent claims

According to court documents and statements made in court, each of Green's tax returns reported multiple false or fraudulent items, including false wage information, itemized deductions, withholding amounts and child and dependent care expenses.

What we know:

For the years 2021 and 2022, Green filed false tax returns that collectively sought more than $500,000 in refunds he was not entitled to receive. He pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim.

What's next:

Green is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28, 2027, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other legal factors.