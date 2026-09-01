Wabasha County crash: Minneapolis man dies after motorcycle hits guardrail
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Wabasha County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Wabasha County fatal motorcycle crash
What we know:
The State Patrol says Nicholas Paul Simien, 27, of Minneapolis, was killed Sunday after his motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail on Highway 60 near mile marker 214 in Wabasha County.
Simien was riding a 2024 Yamaha YZF sport bike westbound on Highway 60, just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, when he lost control of the motorcycle. The bike struck a guardrail, and Simien was killed. Road conditions at the time were dry.
Simien was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not suspected as a factor.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused Simien to lose control of the motorcycle. No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.
Investigation and response
Who responded
Why you should care:
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the case information line at 507-923-2040.
The Source: Information was provided in a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.