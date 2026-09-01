Wabasha County crash: Minneapolis man dies after motorcycle hits guardrail

The Brief A 27-year-old Minneapolis man died Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 60 in Wabasha County. The rider was on a 2024 Yamaha sport bike when it struck a guardrail near mile marker 214. The motorcyclist was identified by the State Patrol as Nicholas Paul Simien.



A Minneapolis motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Wabasha County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Wabasha County fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The State Patrol says Nicholas Paul Simien, 27, of Minneapolis, was killed Sunday after his motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail on Highway 60 near mile marker 214 in Wabasha County.

Simien was riding a 2024 Yamaha YZF sport bike westbound on Highway 60, just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, when he lost control of the motorcycle. The bike struck a guardrail, and Simien was killed. Road conditions at the time were dry.

Simien was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not suspected as a factor.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused Simien to lose control of the motorcycle. No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.

Investigation and response

Who responded

Why you should care:

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the case information line at 507-923-2040.