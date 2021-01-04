3rd COVID-related death reported in Minnesota Sex Offender Program

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program has had its third death related to COVID-19 among its clients, according to the Department of Human Services.

The person, who was a client at the Moose Lake MSOP facility, died on Jan. 1, DHS states. The previous client deaths happened on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Citing privacy laws, officials would not release more information regarding the clients.

MSOP is for those who are court-ordered to receive sex offender treatment. After an offender completes their prison sentence, courts can civilly commit those individuals and place them into treatment. Almost 740 civilly committed clients receive treatment at the MSOP facilities in Moose Lake and St. Peter.

There are currently no active COVID-19 cases at the MSOP facilities, according to DHS.

In response to the pandemic, MSOP completes weekly voluntary COVID-19 testing of staff and clients. Testing will continue until there has been two weeks without a new positive test. Other safety precautions in place include daily symptom screenings for staff, required mask use and restricting clients to only gather with those who live in their units. Clients who test positive or have been exposed are quarantined. Outside visits to MSOP facilities have also been temporarily suspended.