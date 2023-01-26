Plymouth Fire & Ice festival canceled due to 'unsafe ice conditions'

article

Plymouth’s 30th annual winter celebration has been canceled due to weather conditions causing unsafe ice, according to an announcement.

The Fire & Ice festival, initially scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Parkers Lake Park, was set to feature events such as recycling bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, hayrides, pony and sled-dog rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling and more. Among the events, 2010 Olympic curler John Benton was due to be in attendance.

"While the cancelation due to poor ice conditions is unfortunate, Fire & Ice will not be relocated or rescheduled," representatives with the City of Plymouth told FOX 9.

Leading up to the event, the ninth annual medallion hunt began on Jan. 10, with a clue on the city's website and social media platforms being posted each week until it was found.

On Jan .18, the Fire & Ice Medallion was found at the Bass Lake Playfield pickle ball courts, and a $250 prize was awarded.