3-year-old boy dies in northern Minnesota crash

A three-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota on Saturday, authorities report.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the boy was a passenger in a truck driven by a 34-year-old Frazee man that hit an SUV at the intersection of County Road 151 and 440th Avenue in Evergreen Township just after 4 p.m.

The impact of the crash sent the truck off the road, rolling over in the north ditch.

The driver and three of the passengers in the truck were transported to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries. The fifth passenger, the three-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the SUV were treated for injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.