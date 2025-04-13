The Brief Three men were shot outside a Cub Foods in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. Police say the men appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter reportedly approached one of the men while he was walking with his child, firing multiple shots at him. The child was uninjured, and the other two men seemed to be caught in the line of fire.



A man was shot while with his child, and two others were caught in the line of fire outside a Cub Foods in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Shooting off East Lake Street

What we know:

Police responded at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to the report of a shooting that appears to have happened in the parking lot of the Cub Foots in the plaza off East Lake Street near 26th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found three men with injuries. Two were transported to the hospital while the third refused medical treatment.

Police say that two gunmen got out of their vehicle and approached a man who was walking with his child when they fired several shots at him.

The child was uninjured, but two other men were hit by gunfire after they were caught in the line of fire, police said.

According to authorities, the two gunmen fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to shots being fired are unclear at this point. The shooting remains under investigation.

Dig deeper:

All three victims are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police investigate outside the Cub Foods along East Lake Street. (FOX 9)

Witnesses recount scary moments

What they're saying:

The shooting made for scary moments for shoppers out on Sunday.

Shania Harris, who showed up to the store after the shooting, told FOX 9 what she heard.

"My mom called me when I was literally on the way here," said Shania Harris. "They called me, 'Shania, do not come here, somebody got shot.'"

Shania was concerned about her mom, who was inside the store when the shots rang out.

"What if my mom would have got caught in the crossfire?" she said. "But she called me and said she was okay. That's the only thing I'm worried about, that she's okay."

Local perspective:

The grocery store was shut down on Sunday afternoon as the investigation was underway.