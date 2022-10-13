3 police officers shot in Connecticut, 2 dead

article

3 Bristol police officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut late on Wednesday. Two of them died, according to police officials.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the Redstone Hill Road area, according to local media. That is a residential area of the city near the headquarters of sports network ESPN.

A person who lived in the area said they heard a lot of gunshots.

State police asked for prayers for the families of the fallen officers and for the officer who was hospitalized.

Officials planned to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to provide more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.