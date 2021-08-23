3 common questions about the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine

The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine raises a number of questions, so we broke it down into three things you need to know.

Are the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots interchangeable?

No. The FDA says there are no data available on the interchangeability of the Pfizer vaccine with the other COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna

When will the other vaccines get FDA approval?

A timeline shows that in May, Pfizer was the first to apply for full FDA approval. Moderna submitted its application in June.

Four months later, we have the approval of the Pfizer vaccine. If the same timeline holds true, and if Moderna’s data are equally sufficient, it’s possible FDA approval could come as soon at September.

Johnson & Johnson has said it plans to apply for approval later in 2021.

Will FDA approval actually convince more people to get the shot?

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which does exceptional research and on public health and policy issues, recently found that among unvaccinated individuals, 31% said they would get the shot.

Among those who categorize themselves as "wait-and-see" about half, and of those who have been in the column of "definitely no," the needle barely moves.

The president is now asking companies to now require the vaccine to come to work. The FDA approval also triggers the requirement at the University of Minnesota. The State of Minnesota is also now requiring it among state workers.