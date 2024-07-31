3 hurt in North St. Paul stabbing at Polar Plaza

article

A stabbing on Wednesday night at a North St. Paul shopping plaza left three people hurt, police said.

What happened?

North St. Paul police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at Polar Plaza, which is at the intersection of 11th Ave East and McKnight Road North.

Police say a group was gathered at the plaza when there was an altercation that escalated into the stabbing. Three people were hurt, including two women and one man.

One of the women ran into an Asian market at the plaza to get help. Officers say she was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The other two victims ran home from the scene and were transported to the hospital from there.

What led up to the fight?

Right now, the exact circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.