3 children among 4 dead after van crashes on slick highway in northern Iowa

Four people were killed and several others were injured after a van carrying over a dozen people crashed on a slick highway in Grundy County on Friday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the van carrying 13 people was heading westbound on Highway 20 around 6:20 a.m. near Wellsburg, about 80 miles northeast of Des Moines, when it lost control on the slick road.

The van entered the median and rolled before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes. The state patrol said four people were ejected from the van during the crash.

Nine people, including three children, suffered injuries and were taken to various medical centers in the county. The state patrol said four people were killed, including a 22-year-old man, a 1-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl.

The Iowa State Patrol said no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the roads were "100%" covered in snow and ice.