3 arrested after 2 robberies Tuesday in St. Paul

Three people were arrested after robbing two people at gunpoint in two separate incidents Tuesday in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 8:40 p.m., an 18-year-old victim called 911 to report he had been robbed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Maywood Street. The victim told officers he was on his way to a bus stop after leaving work when he noticed a Toyota Camry parked nearby. As he walked past the car, two males got out. The two surrounded him, pulled out handguns and pointed them at him. Then they searched his pockets and took his wallet, cash and phone.

One of the suspects handed the phone back to the victim and demanded he change the passcode to something easily remembered. Instead, the 18-year-old took off running and called for help.

About 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue on a report of an aggravated robbery. There, a 27-year-old man said he'd been robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car.

The man said he was outside a grocery store waiting for an order of food when two males walked up to the driver’s side window and asked if they could use his lighter. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. The suspect reached into the car and rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his wallet.

Meanwhile, the other suspect climbed into the front passenger seat and pulled out a handgun of his own. Then he instructed the victim to remove his shoes, which were Nike Air Jordans. Then the suspects threatened the victim and took off.

The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspects, and about an hour later, officers on patrol spotted their car in the Target parking lot on the 1300 block of University Avenue West.

The two male suspects and a woman were arrested.

Officers then searched the car and found two loaded handguns on the front passenger side floorboard.