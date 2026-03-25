3 adults, 1 pet safely escape Maple Grove house fire

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The Brief Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on the 7300 block of Orchid Lane in Maple Grove Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say 3 adults and one pet got out of the home safely, and without injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.



Authorities say three adults and one pet got out safely after a Maple Grove home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Maple Grove house fire

What we know:

The Maple Grove Fire Department says at about 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, multiple departments were dispatched to a house fire on the 7300 block of Orchid Lane. When police arrived, they located heavy fire in the rear of the home, and the attic.

Authorities say initial reports indicated that the occupants were either still inside, or had gone back inside the residence. Firefighters arrived and began evacuation and suppression efforts.

Authorities say three adults and one pet were able to get out of the home safely, without injuries.

Fire under investigation

What they're saying:

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious. The Maple Grove Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Plymouth and Golden Valley Fire Department.