3 adorable baby bison born at Oakland Zoo

Three baby bison were born at the Oakland Zoo this week.

Calling them "fresh fuzzies," the zoo on social media said that the baby bison will eventually help replenish the bison population in Montana.

The zoo posted a video, complete with jazzy tunes in the background, showing one of the adorable baby bison nuzzling at a grown horned bison.

By the early 1800s, bison were eliminated west of the Rocky Mountains and east of the Mississippi River.

During the 19th century, when European American settlement was expanding into the Great Plains, bison were slaughtered to the brink of extinction, according to US Fish and Wildlife.

By 1889, only a few hundred wild plains bison remained in the Texas Panhandle, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and the western Dakotas, as well as a small number in captive herds.

Ranchers were able to preserve some of the species, while also trying to create hybrid bison with cattle.

According to US Fish and Wildlife, bison are no longer considered on the brink of extinction.

There are approximately 20,500 plains bison in conservation herds and an additional 420,000 in commercial herds, the federal government said.