2nd Minneapolis Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

A second employee within the Minneapolis Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MPD spokesman John Elder.

Officials learned of the new case late Monday afternoon. The employee is now under quarantine. Citing health privacy policies, they would not say whether the staff member is a police officer.

Elder says the first employee who tested positive is still under quarantine, but is "progressing well."

In response to the pandemic, the department has adopted new policies, such as wearing masks.