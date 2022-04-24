25-year-old man killed in Eagan rollover crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed in Eagan early Sunday morning.

Luis Adrian Morales Garcia was driving a Ford SUV southbound on Highway 77, north of Cliff Road around 2:45 a.m. when the SUV left the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's crash report. The SUV traveled around 300 feet toward the right ditch, hit a sign post and rolled.

Garcia, of Inver Grove Heights, was the only person inside the vehicle. The State Patrol says he died at the scene.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.