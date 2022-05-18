23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department.

The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.

The 23-year-old’s body has not yet been recovered, though search efforts are ongoing.