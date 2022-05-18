Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department.

The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful. 

The 23-year-old’s body has not yet been recovered, though search efforts are ongoing.