23 Minnesota cases linked to peaches with possible Salmonella contamination

There are 23 cases in Minnesota connected to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to fresh, whole peaches sold at Aldi and Target stores, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The possibly contaminated peaches are supplied by Wawona Packing Company and impacts both loose and bagged peaches. Wednesday, Aldi announced a recall. Target is also in the process of removing the peaches from its locations.

The Minnesota patients' ages range from three years old to 92 years old. They became ill between July 12 and August 3. Six people were hospitalized, but have since recovered. As of Wednesday afternoon, health officials identified 68 cases associated with the outbreak across nine states. The investigation is ongoing and more cases may be identified in the coming days.

Health and food safety leaders are asking Minnesotans to throw out or return fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. At this time, other types of peaches are not believed to be affected.

Possible symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Those who have eaten the affected peaches and became ill, should contact their health care provider.