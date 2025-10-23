2025 Minneapolis city elections: Who's on the ballot in mayor, city council races

The Brief Mayoral and city council seats are up for election on a ranked-choice voting ballot in Minneapolis this year. Fifteen candidates are on the ballot for mayor, including incumbent Jacob Frey. Early voting is open now, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 4, 2025.



With early voting now underway in Minnesota, here's a look at who's on the ballot for the Minneapolis mayoral election along with the city council races.

Minneapolis mayoral race

Who's on the ballot?:

A whopping 15 candidates will be on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.

The list of candidates includes:

Mayor Jacob Frey, incumbent (DFL)

Sen. Omar Fateh (DFL)

DeWayne Davis (DFL)

Jazz Hampton (DFL)

Brenda Short (DFL)

Kevin Dwire (Socialist Workers Party)

Laverne Turner (Independent)

Alejandro Richardson (Independent)

Andrea Revel (For The People)

Charlie McCloud (Independent)

Troy A. Peterson (Momunist)

Jeffrey Alan Wagner (Why Not Wagner)

Xavier Pauke (Protecting Tomorrow's Dreams)

Kevin Ward (Nobody's Party)

Adam Terzich (Renaissance)

Reminder:

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting for mayoral and city council races, so you will have an opportunity to choose up to four candidates for mayor and rank them by first, second, third, and fourth choice.

Minneapolis City Council races

In 2026, Minneapolis will have at least three new city council members. Jeremiah Ellison announced earlier this year he wouldn't run for reelection in Ward 5. Since then, he has taken a step back from his duties on the council, including dropping all of his committee assignments.

Andrea Jenkins in Ward 8 also announced she would not seek another term on the council. Finally, Emily Koski isn't running in Ward 11. Koski launched a mayoral bid but decided in April to drop that campaign.

Ward 1

Elliott Payne, incumbent (DFL)

Edwin B. Fruit (Socialist Workers Party)

Brian Strahan (DFL)

Ward 2

Robin Wonsley, incumbent (Democratic Socialist)

Michael Baskins (DFL)

Shelley Madore (DFL)

Max Theroux (DFL)

Ward 3

Michael Rainville, incumbent (DFL)

Marcus Mills (Progressive Unity Independent)

Ward 4

LaTrisha Vetaw, incumbent (DFL)

Leslie Davis (Tell The Truth)

Marvina Haynes (DFL)

Ward 5

Ethrophic Burnett (DFL)

Jōvan Northington (DFL)

Maurice L Ward (DFL)

Pearll Warren (DFL)

Miles G. Wilson (DFL)

Anndrea Young (DFL)

Ward 6

Jamal Osman, incumbent (DFL)

Mohamoud Hassan (DFL)

Ward 7

Katie Cashman, incumbent (DFL)

Elizabeth Shaffer (DFL)

Corey Ryan Vest (DFL)

Ward 8

Josh Bassais (DFL)

Philip Galberth (Independent)

Soren Stevenson (DFL)

Bob Sullentrop (Republican)

Ward 9

Jason Chavez, incumbent (DFL)

Daniel Orban (Independent)

Ward 10

Aisha Chughtai, incumbent (DFL)

DeShanneon Grimes (DFL)

Lydia Millard (DFL)

Ward 11

Mariam DeMello (DFL)

Jim Meyer (Budgetary Economic Stability)

Jamison Whiting (DFL)

Ward 12

Aurin Chowdhury, incumbent (DFL)

Edward Bear Stops (Community over Politics)

Becka Thompson (DFL)

Where to vote

What's next:

Early voting runs through Monday, Nov. 3. In Minneapolis, you can cast early votes at the Early Vote Center at 980 E Hennepin Ave. The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Election Day is Nov. 4. You can find your polling place for Election Day by clicking here. If you haven't registered to vote, you can do so now or even on Election Day. For more information on registering, you can click here.