2020 Election Results: Georgia and Pennsylvania live, interactive maps

Thursday night, Joe Biden had 264 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214, based on projected race calls by FOX News and the Associated Press. Ballots in Pennsylvania (20), Nevada (6), Georgia (16), Alaska (3) and North Carolina (15) were still being counted Thursday to determine how the remaining electoral votes will be awarded.

Much of Trump’s Election Night lead was cut into by Wednesday morning as large numbers of remaining mail-in ballots were counted in Biden's favor. Most of those ballots came from heavily populated counties.

Georgia

The presidential race is still too close to call in Georgia, where votes continue to be counted. Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, during a press conference Thursday afternoon, said they would rather be accurate in their count than fast.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said earlier in the day. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

Pennsylvania

As counting continued across Pennsylvania Thursday, state officials said they were actually ahead of schedule and could have the "overwhelming majority of votes" counted by the end of the day.

"It's looking like we're ahead of schedule," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Boockvar said in an interview with CNN. "I've been saying that we will have the overwhelming majority counted by tomorrow, but it is looking like we'll have the overwhelming majority counted by today.

Nevada

There will be no more results updated Thursday in Nevada. Biden's lead is up slightly to 11,438 with fresh totals from 4 of the state's 17 counties. But the Clark County (Las Vegas) registrar expects it'll be Saturday or Sunday before his county counts the bulk of its 63,262 outstanding ballots.

