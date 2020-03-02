2019 marked four-year low in permits to carry issued in Minnesota

Last year marked a four-year low in handgun carry permits applied for and issued in Minnesota, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's 2019 Permit to Carry Report.

In 2019, there were 53,310 permits applied for and law enforcement agencies issued 51,404 permits. That's the least since 2015 when 44,696 were issued. A record high 71,156 permits to carry were issued in 2016.

The lower number could be attributed to the renewal cycle. A permit to carry is valid for five years. Minnesota's Personal Protection Act first went into effect in 2003, creating renewal periods for that first group in 2008, 2013 and most recently in 2018 - which saw 66,053 permits issued.

Currently there are 301,268 valid handgun carry permits in Minnesota. In 2019, people with permits committed 1,891 crimes, roughly 58 percent of which were DWIs or traffic offenses. The report however states, 95 permit holders were convicted of weapon law violations.

To obtain a permit, a person must apply for one at their local sheriff's office and show proof of approved firearms training. Sheriffs then check records for any possible disqualifying information. To view the full 2019 report, click here.