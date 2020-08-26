2 Waseca County deputies injured in crash while pursuing speeding vehicle

Two Waseca County Sheriff's deputies received minor injuries after crashing their squad vehicles during a pursuit of a speeding vehicle, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies went after a vehicle that was speeding over 100 mph. Before they called off the pursuit due to dangerous speeds, two deputies collided and crashed their squad vehicles. Both cars have "significant damage," according to the sheriff's office.

The officers received treatment at Mayo Health Systems-Waseca and were released.

It was not immediately clear where the pursuit took place.

The initial case of the speeding driver is still under investigation.