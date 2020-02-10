2 residents charged in string of 30 thefts at Crystal, Minnesota apartment complex

article

Two people are now facing charges in a string of approximately 30 thefts at their apartment complex in Crystal, Minnesota.

Daseanna Williams, 20, is charged with possession or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check, receiving stolen property, mail theft and theft. Clarence Carter Jr., 38, is charged with receiving stolen property, mail theft and theft.

Between Dec. 10 and Feb. 3, the Crystal Police Department took around 30 reports of package thefts as well as thefts from vehicles and storage lockers at Granite Cliffs Apartments on Brunswick Avenue North, according to Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

Investigators were able to identify two possible suspects from tips they received.

Hubbard said maintenance staff were completing a work order at the suspects’ apartment when they noticed a piece of luggage that was among the items that had been reported stolen.

According to the charges, investigators executed two search warrants on the suspects’ apartment and located additional stolen merchandise as well as a money order and two pawn receipts for stolen fishing reels and sunglasses. Williams and Carter admitted to being involved in the thefts.

The total value of items the two stolen was nearly $1,191. The stolen cashier’s check was worth $1,210.