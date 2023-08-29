2 rescued by fire crews from Bloomington blaze

article

Two people were rescued by firefighters after flames broke out inside a Bloomington home.

Crews responded Tuesday morning to the fire at a home on Kell Avenue, a short street off of West 90th Street between Normandale Boulevard and France Avenue, and near Skriebakken Lake.

A fire chief and Bloomington police officer helped one victim get out of the home. Crews were able to get to a second victim shortly after.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not clear at this point.

As for the fire, crews quickly knocked down the flames and were able to contain the fire to the first floor of the home.