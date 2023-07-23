2 puppies lost in house explosion found safe
JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The two puppies lost following a house explosion in Jordan, Minnesota have been found safe according to the Jordan Police Department.
Police say a neighbor heard barking in the rubble of the home Saturday afternoon and called police and fire. Responders were able to dig through the debris and find the two missing puppies
The puppies were in good health. Police say it’s a miracle that all three people and eight dogs inside the home are safe considering the size of the explosion.