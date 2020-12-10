2 people in their 20s among 89 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota Thursday

Minnesota health officials reported 89 additional deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, which is now the third most deaths reported in a single day.

The state health department has now reported over 80 coronavirus-related deaths for two consecutive days.

A total of 4,198 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 823 of them since Thanksgiving.

Thirty-seven of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota. The deaths included two people in their 20s, one from Ramsey County and the other from Rice.

Fifty-six of the 89 deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one was in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one was in a jail or prison. Approximately 71% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported 3,523 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday out of 41,499 completed tests—a positivity rate of 8.5%.

There have been 367,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, 42,914 of which are active cases that require infected person to isolate.

According to the latest MDH data, 1,542 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota. Of them, 352 are in the ICU.