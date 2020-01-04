2 people hurt in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were injured when shots rang out Saturday evening along Lake Street in Minneapolis.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 700 block of East Lake Street for the report of a shooting.
Police say two victims showed up at the hospital via private vehicle as officers responded to the scene. A police spokesperson says both victims are expected to survive the attack.
An investigation is underway on Lake Street and police are searching for a suspect.