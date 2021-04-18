Officials: 2 National Guard members suffer minor injuries in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Authorities reported that two National Guard members suffered minor injuries after a person in an SUV shot at them early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:19 a.m., a white SUV fired shots at a Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police team in the area of Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.
No one was seriously injured. Two National Guard members suffered minor injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation.