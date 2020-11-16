Expand / Collapse search

2 months in jail for crash that injured 2 at Eagan Starbucks

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - A man who was drunk when he crashed his SUV into two people sitting on a Starbucks patio, leaving them with broken bones and other serious injuries, has been sentenced in Dakota County to two months in jail.

Forty-five-year-old Ihar Daniliuk pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation in the August 2019 crash outside the coffee shop in Eagan.

Charges: Driver was drunk during crash into Eagan Starbucks

A 44-year-old man has been&nbsp;charged after he crashed his car into a Starbucks storefront, seriously injuring two people Monday night&nbsp;in Eagan, Minnesota.

A West St. Paul man suffered a spinal fracture, broken ribs, a broken leg and dislocated hip. An Eagan woman suffered a broken leg and needed stitches to close her wounds.

Daniliuk was ordered to serve two years of probation.
 