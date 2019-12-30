2 Kowalski's Market salads recalled due to labeling issue

article

Two Kowalski's Market salads are being recalled due to an allergen label error, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products contain pine nuts, but the ingredient was not included on the label.

Officials discovered the issue during a routine FSIS inspection. J&J Distributing, St. Paul company is recalling roughly 136 pounds of salad. The products were produced from December 21 through December 27 and were shipped to locations in Minnesota.

The following items are impacted in the recall:

• 14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS SICILIAN CHOPPED SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02.



• 14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE COBB SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02.

The affected products will also have the establishment number "EST. 38450" on the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, there have not been any reports of injury or illness connected to these products.

The FSIS urges consumers to throw away the salads or return them to the store where they were purchased.