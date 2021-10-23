2 injured in shooting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.
According to police, at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and 911 reports of gunfire near the 1500 block of Lake Street East. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.
Officers also learned of another shooting victim who arrived at the hospital by self-transport. Police believe his injury, which is also non-life threatening, is connected to the Lake Street shooting.
Authorities believe that a verbal altercation escalated into gunfire.
The case is still under investigation.