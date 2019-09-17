2 drivers critically injured after crash, fire outside Rochester, Minn.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5:17 p.m., a Ford Fusion was heading south on County Road 15 in Rock Dell Township. The driver reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and struck the side of a Pontiac Grand Am that was heading west on Highway 30.

Both cars landed in the ditch and started on fire.

The driver of the Ford was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Stewartville, Minn. The driver of the Pontiac was identified as a 41-year-old man from Rochester, Minn.

Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.