2 cats die after apartment fire in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported that two cats died in an apartment fire Tuesday night in the Stevens Square neighborhood.

Tuesday night, crews responded to a fire at a four-story apartment building on 19th Street East. The fire was successfully extinguished, and while no one was injured, two cats died in the fire. The occupants of three of the apartments were displaced by the fire.

A fire at a Stevens Square apartment building.

Videos obtained by FOX 9 show a large fire department response to the visible flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.