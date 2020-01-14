19-year-old Bellaire High School student dies after being shot in chest

Police say two arrests have been made after a teen was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon at Bellaire High School.

LATEST: 16-year-old charged with manslaughter in deadly Bellaire High School shooting

According to police, Cesar Cortes, a 19-year-old Bellaire High School student, was shot and transported by Bellaire Fire Department to Ben Taub Hospital.

Cesar later died from his injuries at the hospital.

All students were told to leave the school. While residents were urged to avoid the area or remain at home until further notice.

HISD has canceled classes for Bellaire High School students on Wednesday, however, staff members are being asked to report to campus. Classes will resume on Thursday with grief and resource counselors on site.

Houston Independent School District released the following statement on Tuesday night:

"The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends. This incident is being investigated by the Bellaire Police Department. HISD is fully cooperating in the investigation. In this time of sadness and loss, I want to assure you that we will have grief and crisis counselors available on campus tomorrow and as long as needed to offer our students and staff emotional support. We will also have extra officers on campus and patrols around the campus in addition to extra administrative personnel to ensure the school is safe and secure."

