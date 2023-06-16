17-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Alexandria

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexandria early Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported crash around 3:30 a.m. on County Road 72 near the intersection of Berglund Mile Northeast.

Deputies arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash and found a 17-year-old driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the crash but that it remains under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol was requested to assist in reconstructing the crash.