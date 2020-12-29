16-year-old boy shot, killed on Fond du Lac Reservation

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are looking to speak with three people in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on the Fond du Lac Reservation Monday.

At 1:19 a.m., St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies and Fond du Lac police officers responded to a residence on Giiniw Road on the Fond du Lac Reservation after receiving a 911 call reporting someone had been shot, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy dead outside the residence. The initial investigation revealed he had been shot.

The name of the victim is not being released pending positive identification and notification of family members.

Authorities located two women inside the house and interviewed them. They identified additional people involved in the incident who had left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department are investigating the death as a homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are looking to speak with the three people who left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival: 18-year-old Joseph Fohrenkam, 25-year-old Trae Shabaiash and 38-year-old Littlefawn Fohrenkam.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of the three persons of interest are asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 218-625-3581.