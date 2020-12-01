Missing 16-year-old in Rice Lake, Wisconsin found safe

article

Update (10:43 a.m.) Corey Hayden has been located and is OK, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who is missing near Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

Corey Hayden has been missing for over 36 hours, according to the sheriff’s department. He does not have his cell phone and did not take his medication with him.

Hayden is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.



